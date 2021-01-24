By ERNEST NZOR, Abuja

Simba Group, distributors of Luminous power back-up solutions including inverters, batteries and solar powered systems has unveiled the new innovative NRGT Tubular batteries for inverters. The company has also set a new benchmark in the inverter battery industry in Nigeria with 24 Months warranty offer.

Speaking during the unveiling of the product, held at the company’s corporate office in Lagos, the Business Head – Simba Power Products, Mr. Ravi Srivastava said, “We at Simba are excited to launch the new 2021 range of our Luminous NRGT tall tubular batteries. Luminous has consistently driven innovation and technological advances in the inverter battery industry in Nigeria, including the transition to tubular batteries which has transformed the market in the last few years.”

Srivastava disclosed that Luminous has set new heights for performance and life with the NRGT Tubular battery, which has been recognized internationally as the leading battery of its kind.

According to the Head of Marketing-Simba Group, Mr. Karthik Govindarajan, the Luminous NRGT battery uses proprietary manufacturing processes to deliver superior performance, and uses special composite ceramics to minimize water loss, increase safety, and deliver longer life

“We are passionate about consistently delivering innovative products and services across the country. Hence we have launched this truly innovative Tall Tubular battery whose technology and engineering allows us to offer an industry-leading 24 months’ warranty and drive further value to our customers” he said.

CAPTION: L-R: Territory manager, Luminous, Dominic Omuzo; sales manager, Luminous, Mohammad Wasi and the sales representative, Luminous, Helen Odiakosa, during the launch of Luminous innovative NRGT Tubular batteries with 24months warranty by Simba Group in Lagos on Wednesday.