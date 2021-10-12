Lions Clubs International District 404-A1, Nigeria in partnership with the management of Lagos University Teaching Hospital, (LUTH) has commissioned a 32-bed Dialysis Centre and Renal Institute.

The chief medical director, Prof. Chris Bode, while commenting on the development described the newly commissioned Lion Isaac Olusola Dada Dialysis Centre and Renal Institute as the largest Dialysis Centre and Nephrology Institute in the West Africa region, saying it is the biggest philanthropic donation to the institution.

He said, “This novel collaboration is not only the biggest philanthropic donation to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) it has also been cited in the institution as the largest Dialysis Centre and Nephrology Institute in the West African direction.

“It has opened a door of challenges to large-pocketed personalities and corporate bodies, pointing the way to how our dreams and commitments can be of benefit to those in need.

“Although Nigeria has over 200 million population, over one per cent of the population will need dialysis at a point in their lives. Having 32 beds have given us the bragging right because we have the manpower to cater for these needs. We are hoping we will be doing over a thousand cases per month When It wraps up.

“Our gratitude goes to the Lions Clubs District 401-AI, the Dada Family and the many donors who made this great gesture possible. The vice-chancellor, University of Lagos, Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe has attracted a TETFUND grant of N1billion to equip a Nephrology Research Centre on the last floor of this building.’’