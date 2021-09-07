The Management of Maryam Abacha American University of Nigeria (MAAUN), has congratulated the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami on his promotion to the rank of Professor of Cybersecurity.

Pantami is among seven Readers (Associate Professors) promoted to Professor by the Governing Council of Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO) at its 186th meeting held on Friday, August 20, 2021.

The congratulatory message was contained in a statement by the President and Founder of Maryam Abacha American University conglomerate and Franco-British International University, Kaduna, Prof. Adamu Abubakar Gwarzo, issued to journalists in Kano on Monday.

He said the elevation of Dr. Pantami by FUTO to professorial position was timely in view of the fact that he is an internationally recognised researcher, academic, policymaker, regulatory expert and a teacher who has over 160 publications to his credit.

“Pantami has received over 130 awards and recognitions both within and outside Nigeria.He equally received awards as the best minister in Nigeria”, Gwarzo said.

The MAAUN President described Prof. Pantami as a committed youth and scholar who contributed to the growth and development of Nigeria through NITDA and the currently as Minister of Communication and Digital Economy.

Prof. Gwarzo, who is also the President of Association of Private Universities Of Africa, said: “On behalf of the Management of MAAUN, I wish to felicitate with the Minister for his recent elevation to the position of Professor.

“Congratulations to an erudite scholar and my mentor- The first African man to be appointed as H.O.D and Head of Technical writing in Islamic University of Madinah in 2014.”

He prayed to Almighty Allah to give Professor Pantami the wisdom, strength and courage to continue to contribute his quota toward the development of the country.