The Kano State Correspndents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), has commended the Founder and proprietor of Maryam Abacha American University Conglomerate, Prof. Adamu Abubakar Gwarzo, for establishing a University in Kano.

The chairman of the hapel, Ibrahim Garba Shuaibu, made the commendation when an official of the University, Alhaji Aliyu Kakaki, conducted members of the chapel round the institution’s premises on Tuesday.

He noted that the establishment of Maryam Abacha American University in Kano had not only brought physical development but had boosted socio-economic activities of the people especially in the area where the institution is located.

He said the establishment of the university in Kano would bring economic growth and development in the State in particular and the country in general.

He said, “The people of Kano especially the business community, will continue to appreciate his (Prof Gwarzo) contributions towards the economic growth and development of the town.”

He expressed satisfaction with the state of the art facilities put in place in the University.

The chapel chairman also used the occasion to thank Prof. Gwarzo for the support he has been giving to youths as well as the poor and other vulnerable persons in the State through his Foundation, Adamu Abubakar Gwarzo Foundation (AAG).

He, therefore, called on other well-to-do individuals in the state to emulate Prof Gwarzo by establishing similar institution for the development of education in the State.

The members of the chapel were conducted round the institution including Senate Building, lecture theatres, laboratories, staff quarters, student hostels and library, among others.