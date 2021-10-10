The President and Founder of Maryam Abacha American University (MAAUN) and Franco-British International University in Kaduna, Prof. Adamu Abubakar Gwarzo, has described the death of renowned Hausa singer, Hajiya Magajiya Danbatta, as a big loss to the entire people of Northern Nigeria.

In a condolence message contained in a statement by the University authorities and signed by Prof. Gwarzo from France and made available to journalists in Kano, he described the death of Magajiya Danbatta as painful.

The Management of the institution, has, therefore, named the Faculty of Law building of the University after the late veteran singer in addition to honouring her posthumously for her immense contribution to education especially in Northern Nigeria.

“In honour of Late Magajiya Danbatta (Halima Malam Lasan) and her contribution in education, we resolved to honour her with a Posthumous honorary degree,” he said.

The statement added thatl “we planned to award her when she was alive but, she died before the convocation.”

This, the statement said, was in addition to naming the Faculty of Law after her.

“We are going to miss her sense of humour and famous songs,” the management stated.

Prof Gwarzo, who doubles as the President of the Association of Private Universities in Africa, described the loss of Magajiya Danbatta Makoda as tragic.

“He, on behalf of his family and the entire Management of Maryam Abacha American University and Franco-British International University, extend their heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the deceased as well as the entire people of Kano State and Nigeria,” he added.

The prominent Hausa singer, Halima Malam Lasan, popularly known as Magajiya Danbatta, died at the age of 85 after a brief illness at Danbatta General Hospital on Friday, October 8, 2021.

One of her songs contributed immensely to the enrolment of over 3,000 children in schools in the early 1970s.

It would be recalled that last year, Prof. Adamu Abubakar Gwarzo Foundation joined other people to raise fund to support the late singer which culminated in the construction of a House and provision of food items for her.

Report said Late Dambatta became blind due to critical life challenges that led her to begging for a living. This was later discovered.

With the fund raised by people around the country, as support, through the social media, the late Magajiya life was improved upon as she got access to social amenities including good health care support, food, weekly allowances, etc.

Prof. Gwarzo also prayed for the Almighty Allah to grant the deceased Aljannah Firdaus and her family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Late Magajiya Dambatta was a great singer in Kano state and the entire Northern Region. Her song then made a lot of impact in influencing the huge enrollment of children into Islamic and Western Education in the region.