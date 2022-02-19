The Management of Maryam Abacha American University of Nigeria (MAAUN), Kano, has named a road in the University after the Niger Republic’s Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Dr. Mamoudou Djibo

Speaking shortly after inaugurating the road, the President and Founder of MAAUN, Prof. Adamu Abubakar Gwarzo, said the decision to honour the Nigerien Minister was in recognition of his commitment to promote the education sector in Niger Republic in particular and Africa in general.

The event which took place on Wednesday, February 16, was graced by the Kano State Commissioner for Higher Education, Dr Mariya Bunkure and top management staff of MAAUN.

“We decided to honour the Minister by naming the road after him because he commitment and determination to see that people of Niger and entire African continent acquire education,” Prof. Gwarzo said.

Speaking at the occasion, the Minister, Dr Mamoudou Djibo, thanked Prof. Gwarzo and the Management of the university for the honour.

He commended the President and Founder of MAAUN, Prof. Gwarzo for establishing the university and equipping it with the state of the art facilities.

He said his visit to Nigeria was aimed at establishing collaboration and partnership between universities in Niger Republic and Nigeria for the development of education in the two countries.

Dr. Djiboh expressed the hope that the visit to Maryam Abacha American University, Nigeria and other state universities and colleges of education in Kano and Katsina States, would go along way in establishing the partnership especially in the areas of teacher training and students exchange programme.

Meanwhile, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has called for greater cooperation through strengthening of students exchange programmes and other related issues on collaborations between tertiary institutions in Niger Republic and Kano State.

Ganduje, who was represented by his Deputy, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, said Kano State was ready to collaborate with Niger Republic in areas of interest and benefit.

He thanked the delegation from Niger Republic for the visit and assured them of cooperation.

In his remarks, the Minister said many years back, students from Niger Republic used to come to Nigeria particularly Kano to study in various tertiary institutions.

“Now we want that students’ exchange programme to be revived and sustained.

“Through the partnership we will promote quality of education and research in both our tertiary institutions which will be of benefit to all of us,” he said.

The Minister, who paid similar visit to Kano University of Science and Technology (KUST), Wudil, was in company of the Kano State Commissioner for Higher Education, Dr Mariya Bunkure and other top officials of the ministry.