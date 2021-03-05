BY ACHOR ABIMAJE |

The chairman, Plateau State chapter of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) Alhaji Muhammad Nuru said the association have agreed and will support the Plateau State government on ranching policy.

Recall that the Plateau State government is set to domesticate the National Livestock Transformation Programme (NLTP) by approving a bill for the establishment of the Plateau State Livestock Transformation (PSLT) which when passed into law, will promote livestock business anchored on ranching.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to our correspondent in Jos, the Plateau State capital yesterday, Nuru said MACBAN have submitted their report to the Plateau state government, with a view to support the ranching policy in the state.

He added that the state government cannot displace somebody from where he had lived all through his life, just as he advised the state government that its implementation should be a gradual process.

Nuru also pointed out that there should be sensitisation of the herders, with a view to let them know the economic benefit of ranching policy, which will enable the herders to send their children to school.

“We prefer the ranching policy; it is more economical and minimised the crisis between the herders and farmers. The implementation of the ranching policy should be a gradual process. We have submitted our demands to the NLTP and the Plateau state government and we stand by it”, he said.