BY ALO ABIOLA

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) in Ekiti State yesterday announced the ban of under aged for cattle rearing and grazing by its members.

The cattle rearers also gave a marching order to all members of the association to henceforth expose any herdsman seen perpetrating crime for the state to be in peace.

MACBAN state chairman, Alhaji Adamu Abache, stated this in Ado Ekiti during a security meeting organised by the state chapter of the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) for all ethnic nationalities in the state.

Abache said revealing the herdsmen with criminal tendencies would protect the integrity of herders doing legitimate businesses in Ekiti and disabuse the minds of Nigerians that all herdsmen are criminals.

At the meeting, the participants brainstormed on how to ensure peaceful co-existence among ethnic groups to tackle insecurity in the state.

He said: “Fulani herdsmen living in Ekiti are for peace and we will continue to live together with our hosts in peace. Our support will always be to the government of the day for all of us to enjoy peace.

“But the government should help us by providing Identity Cards for all members because the herdsmen are facing a lot of challenges in the forests regarding identification.

“The government must mandatorily register the number of Fulani herdsmen living in Ekiti. The bio-data must be done through our local government heads. The government must know where we live and where we do our businesses and whoever perpetrates criminal activities can be traced, arrested, and handed over to the police.

“We want to bring to your notice that we have canceled the idea of using underage children for cattle rearing. I have ordered my people to expose any herder or group of herders found perpetrating criminality, because we want peace and we want to live in peace with Ekiti people”.

The Head of Hausa Community in Ekiti, Alhaji Adamu Liman said the issue of kidnapping had become more lucrative through the payment of huge ransoms saying herdsmen might not have been innocent of the litany of kidnapping allegations leveled against them.

He, however, said it was premature for people to conclude that Fulani herders were solely responsible for the crime around the country.