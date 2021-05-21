Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has commended the position of Nigerian governors on the ban on open grazing, saying it will help to check farmers/herders’ crisis.

Addressing a press conference in Kaduna yesterday, the national patron of MACBAN, Senator Walid Jibrin, said cattle rearing has been on in Africa for over 100 years without any consideration for free movement of cattle (open grazing) or any grazing reserve.

He said this was possible because at that time there were a few herders, farmers and cattle, especially in Nigeria, stressing that today the population of both has increased with modern techniques of farming consuming more land.

Senator Jibrin, who is also the Sarkin Fulani Nasarawa, said with the current International concern on cattle rearing in Africa especially in Nigeria, there is need to look at how best this practice will be carried out successfully. “We must note that land in Nigeria is being owned by Individuals, federal and state governments.

“As a full-blooded Fulani man, Sarkin Fulani and patron of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), and a concerned Fulani leader in Nigeria, I have a free mind on anyone recommending a ban on open grazing, free movement of herders and cattle in Nigeria because the practice is getting outdated internationally and it is therefore necessary for Nigeria, especially the Fulani race to study critically the traditional open grazing believing that the 21st Century may never accommodate it.

“When you look at the practice of open grazing in Nigeria compared with what is happening internationally, Nigeria can never continue with traditional open grazing practice. In order to effect a change, the Fulani elite should be bold enough to come out with alternatives to it and advise the Fulani in Nigeria accordingly.

“Most importantly, the various Fulani associations with membership up to 50 must come together and talk with one voice on this tradition of open grazing and not necessarily allow any group to come out to do it for them.

“Federal and state governments should come to the rescue by providing grazing reserves equipped with hospitals, nomadic schools, electricity, boreholes, cattle markets with modern slaughtering centres, open market for Fulani women to enable them to remain in one place to sell milk instead of their house- to-house roaming thereby exposing our rich culture and religion, he said.

Jibrin said he had observed the feeling of many groups and individuals in Nigeria about open grazing with so much condemnation from Nigerian Governors’ Forum, Northern Governors’ Forum, Southern Governors’ Forum. He said these groups and individuals should never be condemned but be praised for their bold comments, trying to modernise and improve cattle rearing in Nigeria.

“Another reason why we should shun open grazing is that the old methods of settlements of crisis between herdsmen and farmers have been abandoned.

“The roles of the traditional rulers, especially the village heads, district heads are daily being neglected by both herdsmen and farmers, leaving that to the police, courts and other law enforcement agencies. Because of poverty and lack of full education, some Fulani children are involved in some unholy acts which will surely be remedied by the provision of grazing reserves.

“In order to discourage open grazing, the federal government should stop the entry of cattle into Nigeria from ECOWAS countries by seeking the amendment of Article 3 of ECOWAS Protocol, especially the aspect on the free movement of cattle and other livestock without any special undertaking,” Jibrin said.