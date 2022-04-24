Emmanuel Macron has beaten far-right candidate, Marine Le Pen, to win the French presidency, projections show.

He has taken 58% of the vote to her 42% in a narrower victory than their previous contest in 2017. Macron, 44, will make history by becoming the first French president to be re-elected in 20 years.

Le Pen, 53, was running for the presidency for a third time.

Addressing supporters in Paris, she says the unprecedented vote share is still “a victory” for her party

European leaders, including UK PM Boris Johnson, have begun congratulating Macron, who arrived at the Eiffel Tower for his speech.

The defeated far-right candidate says she will never abandon the French people as she concedes defeat in the presidential election.

Francis Pretot, a retired newspaper layout designer, told the BBC he was disheartened by the result and the margin of Macron’s victory: “He’s going to destroy everything.”

Mr Pretot said he had been convinced Le Pen would win because so many parts of the country were suffering.

Holding a French tricolour in his hand, he explained that he believed the only way to create a fairer France was to now build a “union of the patriots” – in other words a coalition of right-wing supporters. But he thought that would be difficult to do.

Meanwhile far-right candidate Eric Zemmour (knocked out in the first round) has called for an alliance of far-right parties ahead of the legislative elections in June, noting that “this is the eighth time that defeat has struck the name of Le Pen”.

Speaking of his sadness at the result, he said: “We will fight for our ideas in every town and village of France, on the internet and in the media.

But there will be no victory without alliances. I am calling for national union ahead of legislative elections in June.” There is strength in unity, he concluded.