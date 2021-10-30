Continuing in it’s track record of using radio and motion pictures to put a spotlight on human trafficking and other societal ills.

A non-governmental organization, Media Aid Development Foundation (MADEF), premiered a new movie “Enslaved” in Abuja last weekend.

It also unveiled the One Community campaign.

The Ugochukwu Ohuonu,directed and produced movie “Enslaved”, is based on true-life accounts of two girls who were trafficked from the village to the city,under the guise of furthering their education.

But on arrival to the city, they were introduced into prostitution and child labour and forced to make daily returns in exchange for their livelihood.

Speaking at the event,the Keynote speaker,Dr Nwolu Okerewa, said, “I am really delighted to be a part of this initiative on human trafficking or modern day slavery which are all names that are used interchangeably to refer to crimes whereby traffickers exploit and profit at the expense of others.

“By compelling them to perform labour or engage in commercial sex, the United States department of State in 2010 reported that Nigeria is a source, transit and destination for countries for women and children, subjected to trafficking in persons.

“Including forced labour and forced prostitution, it is note worthy that this modern-day slavery transcends international boundaries and is not limited to Nigeria alone.

“Using a network of people, recruitment is done from rural areas. We are particularly interested in rural areas in Nigeria where women and girls are subjected to involuntary domestic servitude and sexual exploitation.

“And boys are forced to labour as street vendors and domestic servitude in mining and begging,” he said.

Also giving her remarks at the movie premiere,the Director General of The National Agency for the Prohibition and Trafficking of Persons (NAPTIP), Dr Fatima Waziri,who was represented by Mrs Jessica Arikpo said,

“I am persuaded that the premiere of this movie and the launch of One Community campaign will kick-start a new era in the use of various awareness creation platforms in fighting human trafficking.

“Between 2014 and 2015, the Agency produced a weekly TV series, Itohan, and I’m sure some of you must have watched it on NTA, the result of that programme was quite huge as it made a lot of impact in the lives of young people.

ADVERTISEMENT

“NAPTIP has no doubt that the movie would continue where other movies, including Itohan stopped, in portraying the dangers of human trafficking and child labour and smuggling of migrants”.She stated

Media Aid Development Foundation,also honoured some dignitaries at the event with the MADEF Positive Impact Award. The awardees includes; Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe,Dr Nwolu Okerewa,Dr Simon Harry,Engr Bernard Olisa,Mr Bitrus Nabasu,Mrs Onyinye Ahuchogu,and Mr Uzonna Nwangwa.

Also in attendance were members of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Association of Movie Producers (AMP), Coalition of Road Safety NGOs (CORSAN), Ngwa Associations in Abuja among others.