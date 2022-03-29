The United States of America recently lost one of her foremost public servants, Madeleine Albright, who as, first, a woman and an immigrant, broke the glass ceiling and attained heights unprecedented even by the standards of that country. By so doing, she became a beacon of light for many and a mentor to a generation of female foreign service staff who were encouraged by her achievements to aspire and to dare.

Albright was a top diplomat who served as the 64th United States’ secretary of state from 1997 to 2001 under the President Bill Clinton administration. She made history as the first woman to be appointed to that position, and the admirable way she ran that country’s foreign relations paved the way for other women like Condoleezza Rice and Hilary Clinton to later hold the exalted position.

Her achievement was all the more telling as she was a Jewess. That fact became public after her appointment when the New York Times ran her profile. She and her parents migrated to the US from Communist Czechoslovakia in 1948, and she became a U.S. citizen in 1957. Albright was born Marie Jana Korbelová in Czechoslovakia’s capital city, Prague, in 1937, to Anna Korbel and Josef Korbel. Josef worked at the Czechoslovak Embassy in Belgrade.

Her family first moved to Britain in May 1939 at the start of World War II but returned to Prague after the defeat of Nazi Germany. They were to return again to the West – the United States – after a communist party took over the government in Czechoslovakia with the help of the then Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR). Albright had her university education in the US, topping it off with a Ph.D from Columbia University in 1975.

Madeleine Albright’s public service career began when she worked with the presidential campaigns of Senator Edmund Muskie of Maine in 1972 and later that of Jimmy Carter in 1976. Albright was recruited in 1978 to work in the U.S. National Security Council’s congressional liaison.

When Clinton became president in 1992, Albright was employed to handle the transition to the new administration and assemble his National Security Council. Clinton appointed her as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations in 1993, her first diplomatic posting. It under her influence that Boutros Boutros-Ghali lost his re-election and following the retirement of Clinton’s first secretary of state, Warren Christopher, Albright was appointed in his place in 1997.

Former U.S. Secretary Of State, Madeleine Albright, Dies At 84

During her tenure, Albright considerably influenced American foreign policy post-Cold War, especially as they relate to the Balkans and the Middle East. In 1998, at a NATO summit, Albright articulated what became known as the “three Ds” of NATO – no diminution of NATO, no discrimination and no duplication.

In the post-Clinton administration, Albright was acclaimed to be very engaging and industrious. Among others, she founded the Albright Group, an international strategy consulting firm based in Washington, D.C. that later became the Albright Stonebridge Group. She was also on the board of directors of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in 2003, among other distinguished positions.

A polyglot, Albright spoke English, Russian, Czech, French, German, Polish, and Serbo-Croatian. She also understood spoken Slovak

In his tribute to this achiever, President Joe Biden said “As the world redefined itself in the wake of the Cold War, we were partners and friends working to welcome newly liberated democracies into the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) and confront the horrors of genocide in the Balkans. When I think of Madeleine, I will always remember her fervent faith that ‘America is the indispensable nation.'” Former President Bill Clinton, who brought her to international limelight , said the late diplomat was a perfect fit for her role and she saw her job as both an obligation and an opportunity to fight to preserve freedom and democracy.

To former U.S. President George W. Bush, Albright lived out the American dream and helped others realize it, adding that she served with distinction as foreign-born foreign minister who understood firsthand the importance of free societies for peace in the world.

The U.S. House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi lauded Albright for her pioneering work as America’s first woman to serve as top diplomat which paved the way for generations of women to serve at the highest levels of government. The current U.S. secretary of state, Antony Blinken, described her as “a brilliant diplomat, a visionary leader, a courageous trailblazer, a dedicated mentor, and a great and good person who loved the U.S. deeply and devoted her life to serving it.”

President Muhammadu Buhari joined world leaders in paying glowing tributes to a woman they all describe in superlative terms. Buhari described her as a warm and savvy woman who excelled in a turf hitherto considered the exclusive preserve of men, crediting her with helping to steer Western foreign policy after the Cold War and championing human rights and democracy around the world.

Madeleine Albright died at 84 of cancer. In her life time, she received many awards for excellent service.