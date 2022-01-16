Amid crippling economic sanctions imposed on Venezuela by the United States (US) and its allies, President Nicolas Maduro has expressed determination to steer his country to economic and political stability, vowing to defeat the mechinations of the forces ranged against him and his country.

The Bolivarian nation’s president spoke on sundry issues at the end of December last year, which was made available to LEADERSHIP Sunday by the Venezuelan Embassy in Abuja. He recounted the stress of the sanctions but hinted at the overwhelming zeal to survive the US onslaught with the enormous abilities of his people in the last three years.

On how he faced and surmounted the US-European offensive, diplomatic exclusion and the secret of the country’s firmness and determination, he said “We are witnessing a sustainable recovery process based on work, the recovery of the productive economy, the real economy, and the collective effort of an entire country.

“This year 2021 is the first year of economic growth since this economic war began, since the criminal sanctions of US Imperialism started. The economy that produces food is growing; an economy that has goods, produces services, trade and the internal market of the country is growing and all this has had a significant impact on the economic activity of the people, of the ordinary people, of the families, of the people.”

He said further that 2021 has been good, in all senses, and with much hopes and expectations the year 2022 will be much better, adding that 2022 will bring significant recovery and excellent brightness with greater happiness for the Venezuelan people.

“We have been people who have resisted brutal attacks by US imperialism and its allies in the world. This is financial, monetary and commercial persecution, unprecedented in the history of the last 100 years, an actual economic war. But we have resisted well with a lot of balance, with a lot of firmness. We have proposed to move forward based on collective work effort, stimulating all economic sectors, and this is beginning to give good results. The fundamental thing for a country has to be the development of its real economy, of all the factors of its real economy, and Venezuela is achieving this step by step, fortunately,” he said.

Analysts believe that the suffocating sanctions may have indeed brought out the best in the Maduro’s personal sacrifice, but it remains to be seen how far he can continue to inspire the people as the embodiment of hope in the face of a determined hostility posed by the United State and its powerful allies.

But Maduro maintains that he gets inspiration from the people’s resilience to stand by their country in these trying times.

“One must have faith in the people. One must stimulate the spiritual and moral forces of greatness that the people have, and one must incarnate, carry those spiritual forces and carry moral forces,” he emphasized.

Recalled that a diplomatic row almost erupted between both countries last year, when the US facilitated the extradition of Venezuelan diplomat, Alex Saab, from Cape Verde to the US on charges of money laundering, which Venezuela said violated the diplomatic norms and international law, and urged the international community to intervene in the matter.

On the alleged attempt by the US to recognize opposition Juan Guaido as President of the country, Maduro said it was a “kind of good political Frankenstein that failed. Imperialism believed that Venezuela belonged to them as their colony and could put a president in a colonial way and invade it. And here there was a people who stood up to them and told them.”

In the last elections in November, adjudged to be free and transparent, President Maduro said these were genuinely exemplary elections; where more than 300 international guests came as international observers and witnessed the outstanding level of Venezuela’s automated election system.

“Some of these observers were witnesses and said that it is the safest and most advanced electoral system they have seen in the world, which fills us with satisfaction. These elections were the 29th in 21 years, twenty-one years of the Bolivarian revolution. And it was victory number 27.

“We are a real force that permanently renews itself in its discourse, in its action plans, renewing itself in its leadership. It is essential, out of 335 mayoralties, we won 228, more than 65%. Out of 24 federal territories, we won 21; that means out of 23 governorships, we won 20, plus the capital Caracas, which is not a governorship but a mayoralty, a municipality. We won Caracas with 60% of the votes genuinely believe that it was an election where all the ideological political factors of the country participated, it has been a good victory,” he said.