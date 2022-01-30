The minister of defence, Maj. Gen. Bashir Magashi (rtd) has commended a former chief of army staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai (rtd) for his contributions to the Nigerian Armed Forces.

The minister said not only did the Nigerian ambassador to the Benin Republic contribute to the peace and security of the country, but he was also a bridge-builder in strengthening civil-military relations.

Magashi, at a book presentation in honour of the former army chief in Abuja at the weekend, described Buratai as an excellent officer.

The book titled, ‘The Exploits of Buratai’ was written by UK-based scholar, Best O. Agbese.

Represented by his special adviser, (technical), Maj. Gen. Ahmed Tijani Jibrin (rtd), the minister said Buratai’s impact cuts across various aspects but most notably in civil-military affairs.

He said; “The post-modern soldier is not only a fighter but also a peacekeeper, guardian, diplomat and social worker.

“The main goal of modern military activities is no longer exclusively to depict an adversary but the creation of a safe environment for a comprehensive exclusive post-conflict political and social order. These realities clearly underscore the significance of civil-military relations as a management tool in the defence sector.

“The accomplishment of this all-important feat is attributable to the efforts of Buratai who during his tenure as COAS strengthened and repositioned the civil-military relationship of the Nigerian Army to what we have today.

“I wish to therefore commend Gen Buratai for his contributions to the Nigerian Army, the entire armed forces and indeed Nigeria.”