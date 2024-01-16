Magic Touch has unveiled a 5-day bicycle competition for students in Lagos State.

According to the firm, the competition is to provide an unforgettable experience, excitement and challenges that would push young people to their limits.

The competition titled ‘Final Destination’ was targeted at young people between the ages of 12 and 15 participants in an organised chaos cycling event taking place on four streets of Lagos from April 24th to April 28th, 2024.

The competition will also take place in Isale Eko, Mafoluku, Ajegunle, and Ikorodu.

According to organisers, all necessary safety measures will be provided, including security personnel, medical emergency services, and over 1,500 LED street lights installed with the support of the Lagos state government.

During a pre-race event held at Teslim Balogun Stadium, team lead, Save City Incorporation, Ikechukwu Agada, stated that Final Destination is a winner-take-all event aimed at bringing young people together for an adventure like no other before it or anywhere else in the world.

He went further to say there is no globally recognised standard event for young people all over the world, despite events such as Champions League adults or Super Bowl adults being popular among adult groups.

Agada added that Magic Touch took cycling and added several elements to make it different from any regular thing; Final Destination stands out because unlike most races where speed determines success- this race involves solving puzzles along its course which allows participants to have clear paths on where to turn and maneuver through obstacles until they reach their final destination point.

The pre-race activities take place seven Saturdays before the main event in order for participants to study beforehand. It’s not just about racing but also ensuring that intelligence plays a role alongside endurance; fast thinking will help solve clues along each route leading up towards your final goal.