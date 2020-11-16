The National Chairman of Northern Youth Forum (NYF), Engineer Bello Gambo Bichi has expressed satisfaction they way that former Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Magu has been given fair hearing on the allegations surrounding his stewardship at the anti-graft agency.

Bello Bichi said “The Federal Government of Nigeria has proved its integrity and commitment to fairness and justice by the fair hearing vividly accorded to the former EFCC chairman following allegations on his stewardship”.

In a press statement made available to reporters on Monday in Kano, the Northern Youth Forum National Chairman was quoted saying “It is now clear that it is in line with the principle of fair hearing and justice for all that the Federal Government set up the committee to investigate allegations of infractions against the former Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is honestly clear and acknowledged that justice and fair hearing played a major role as the government invited him to defend himself and amply accorded him the fundamental right to fair hearing” part of the statement reads.

Engineer Bichi denounced the recent statement by Human Environmental Development Agenda, (HEDA Resource Centre), alleging that the panel had spent more days than necessary without establishing any serious case against the former EFCC boss, saying “the position of position had further proven the statement to be a deliberate attempt at misleading the public and gaining cheap publicity”.

According to him, Magu was never denied the right to engage the services of his legal counsels for the best possible presentation of defense and arguments in his favour. His rights to tender documents and exhibits in his favour were also never denied.

The National Youth Forum Chairman further declared, “The essence of giving ample time to the Committee was to thrash all issues to clear and obliterate doubts.

“Nigerians cannot be deceived through misinformation peddled by individuals who are bent on mischief to mislead gullible followers,” the statement added.