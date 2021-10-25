Former president of the Republic of Ghana, John Mahama will be opening the 3rd annual edition of the African Economic Congress scheduled to hold virtually from November 1-3, 2021.

The three-day virtual congress will be broadcast live on AIT, the organisers said.

The summit will cover panel sessions on agriculture, finance, trade, technology, youth, women, security, health and energy sectors.

The 2021 edition of AEC themed: “Accelerate Africa: Building Back Better” is a response to a growing call for action to accelerate Africa’s capacity to recover from the pandemic and forge a path towards building an inclusive and development-driven continent, the organisers added.

Other speakers expected at the event include; Secretary-general of the AfCFTA secretariat, Dr Wamkele Mene; Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, and Imo state Governor, Hope Uzodimma among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mahama will flag-off the congress event on November 1, 2021.

Since its inception in 2019, the African Economic Congress has served as a platform for Africans to share strategies for sustainable recovery and explore a collaborative approach towards building a prosperous and resilient Africa.

Over the years, discourse during the congress – which featured high-level speakers across Sub-Saharan Africa – is in line with keeping Africa on track to achieving the African Union’s Agenda 2063 for inclusivity, health, sustainable economic development, resilience and peace.