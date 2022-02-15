The Kano State Division of the Federal High Court presided over by Justice Abdullahi Liman has adjourned hearing on the matter involving Katsina’s self-acclaimed whistleblower, Mahdi Shehu and the IGP to February 28 and March 1. The Police dragged Mahdi who is standing trial for alleged cybercrime, to the court

The adjournment was requested by the prosecution counsel to enable it tender some important documents in order to justify the evidence and submissions provided by one of the witnesses who is also the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Mustapha Muhammad Inuwa. Shortly after the adjournment, Defence Counsel, Mustapha Abubakar, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, told newsmen that the trial could not commence as scheduled at the last adjourned date because of the request for adjournment by the prosecution.

Meanwhile, the Katsina State Attorney General and Commissioner For Justice, Barrister Ahmad Usman El-Mazruq said he was impressed with all the evidences given before the court by the first witness adding that the prosecution counsel is ready to produce another set of five additional witnesses to prove the case upon the continuation of the trial.

Earlier during the court proceedings, the first witness, Dr. Mustapha Muhammad Inuwa while giving testimonies described all the allegation labelled against the state government and some of its officials by the petitioner as false, baseless and one capable of tarnishing the image of the government.

It would be recalled that Mahdi Shehu had, in a series of videos, audios on social media platforms and other conventional media platforms, accused the Katsina State Government and some of its officials of financial mismanagement and fraud to the tune of over N52billion.

