ADVERTISEMENT

By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the families of the late Dr Mahmud Tukur, his associate and an exceptional scholar and administrator, describing him as a true patriot and a nationalist.

In a message to the family, friends and associates of the founding Vice Chancellor of the Bayero University, Kano, President Buhari through his media aide, Garba Shehu said: “Dr Mahmud Tukur’s service to the nation will be remembered by generations. He had a passion for a prosperous, economically strong and united Nigeria. He was a proud nationalist.”

The President, in his tribute, recalled that as Minister of Trade in his first coming as Military Head of S tate, Dr Tukur introduced a lot of schemes that revived the local industry, boosted exports and gave real meaning and effect to import substitution in regenerating the indigenous manufacturing sector of the economy.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to accept him in Aljannah Firdaus and give the family, friends, the Adamawa Emirate Council and the people of the state the strength to bear this grievous loss.