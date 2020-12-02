Fans of Okeibuno Philip Onyeka,popularly known as Mahoe, can look forward to a brand new album early in December. Mahoe, who officially started music in

2015, confirms: “The EP will be released in December 4 across all digital platforms.”

He discloses further: “The EP has over seven songs including “Jo,” “Nonsense,” “Mzanzi (Gbagam)” and “Lotto.” Skales and Harrysong respectively are

featured in “Chosen One” and “My Baby.”

The artiste, urging his fans to watch out for the “Lotto” track, claims, “It is my favourite because it brings out something new in me and reinforced my

belief that I could do better.”

While Mahoe––a graduate of Enugu State University (ESUT) where he bagged a bachelor in Political Science––is known for other interests such as

writing and soccer, he has for some time now stamped his name on the music scene.

Yet, music, he claims, is not a stroll in the park, citing his early challenges, especially the difficulty in

getting money for production and promotion.

“It wasn’t easy for me, schooling and making music at the same time. I was able to scale through with the

help of my families and friends who believed in me,” he muses.

On how he has been honing his craft, the native of Ogwashi uku, Delta State, reveals: “I do a lot of rehearsals, voice training; I read a lot of music articles

and I listen to all genre of songs by both male and female artistes.”

On how he get inspiration for his songs, he concedes: “I’m a very emotional and passionate person; sometimes I get inspired by the way I feel at

that moment, and most times, I am inspired by what goes on in the life of others.”

Mahoe did not rule out collaborating with other stars. He readily admits that he is eyeing the likes of Wizkid, Drake, Davido, Seyi Shay, Chris Brown and

Burna Boy for future collaborations.

Where many entertainers regard 2020 as a lost year, for Mahoe, the year has its positive sides. “I have no losses; rather it had been advantageous for me because

I was able to focus more on my craft and work more on my EP,” he affirms.

He also comments on the recent ENDSARS upheaval. Noting that youths were overwhelming the majority of the protesters, Mahoe avows that the

protest was a catharsis of “the bottled anger of many of the country’s youths over unfair profiling and harassment by SARS.”