By Francis Okoye, Maiduguri

Mai Kanuribe of Lagos, Alhaji Mustapha Muhammadu, and two other persons were confirmed dead in a ghastly road accident involving their vehicle which was in the convoy of Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum.

Our correspondent gathered that the Governor and his entourage on Tuesday went to his hometown, Mafa Local Government Area to participate in the ongoing All Progressives Congress (APC) Registration and Revalidation Exercise, and while on their way back after the exercise, one of the vehicles in the convoy, conveying the Mai Kanuribe of Lagos had a road mishap and crashed along Mafa- Maiduguri road. A source from the Government House said:“Two occupants including Mai Kanuribe of Lagos, Alhaji Mustapha Muhammadu died on the spot, while the driver who sustained serious injuries later died some few hours after. “The Governor and the entourage including the former governor, Sen. Kashim Shettima evacuated the remains of the deceased to their family house in Maiduguri this afternoon.”

Also, a police source, while confirming the incident, said it happened after the Governor was returning from Mafa Local Government Area after giong for the APC’s Membership Re-Validation exercise, about five kilometers away from Mafa. He said that the vehicle conveying the Mai-Kanuribe, a District head of Borno in Lagos summersulted after one of the rear tyre deflated, leading to his death and one other passenger ” Two other injured victims were rushed to the hospital in Maiduguri while the corpses of the three deceased persons were brought to Maiduguri for a funeral prayers.

Also in the Governor’s convoy was his Deputy, Alh Umar Usman Kadafur, APC State Party Chairman, Hon. Alhaji Ali Bukar Dalori, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Prof. Husseini Marte , Speaker, Deputy Speaker, Members of National and state Assembly, members of the state Executive Council, some Council Chairmen, SSA, SA, top party members among others.