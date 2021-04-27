BY JAIYEOLA ANDREWS, Gombe

The Emir of Tangale Chiefdom, HRM Danladi Maiyamba, has called on the people to embrace peace, saying there is no alternative to peaceful coexistence.

He also urged the people to support the Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya administration in Gombe State.

According to the royal father, the governor holds Billiri people in high esteem and has demonstrated this through appointments and road construction in the area.

The monarch, who spoke to journalists in Gombe, said roads that had been abandoned in Billiri for decades are being constructed by the Yahaya administration.

“We have two commissioners, chairman and members of board, special assistants among others. If Governor Inuwa Yahaya does not like Billiri people, would he have done all these?” The monarch noted.

Mai Tangale recalled that in the 2019 elections, Governor Yahaya secured 18, 000 votes in Billiri, adding however that it did not bother the governor as he immediately started road construction in the area.

Maiyamba enjoined his people to continue to support the Yahaya administration, as well as ensuring his re-election in 2023.

“I am appealing to my people to remain calm; let us put our heads together to put Tangale in front. I want men and women to come together. What has happened has happened; we must forgive and forget.

‘We must put Tangale Chiefdom in front of us. The state government has good plans for Billiri local government and without peace nothing can happen.”