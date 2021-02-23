BY JAIYEOLA ANDREWS, Gombe

Following the violence in Billiri over Mai Tangale stool tussle, 4 persons have been confirmed killed, while 16 have been arrested.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, the state government is to set up a panel of inquiry to find into the remote and immediate cause of the mayhem.

Security is also to be provided to churches in the area, with a view

to preventing reprisal attack.

These were the fallouts of the State Security Council meeting held

yesterday at the Government House, Gombe and presided over by Governor

Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya.

Briefing newsmen shortly after the meeting, commissioner for internal

security and ethical orientation, Maji Dauda Batari said among those

arrested, there is a security personnel among them and is currently

under investigation.

The commissioner also told journalists that the mastermind of the mayhem is on the run, adding that efforts are being made to apprehend him.

He disclosed that those arrested will soon be charged to court, after

investigation must have been concluded.

Batari cautioned against fake news, which he said contributed to the

escalation on the crisis.

The commissioner besides condemning the mayhem, equally condoled with those who lost their loved ones.