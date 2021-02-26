In this report, JAIYEOLA ANDREW writes on the protest that trailed the vacant Mai Tangale stool and how the Gombe state government calmed it.

The Tangale people are resident in Billiri local government area of Gombe State and rever the Mai Tangale as their paramount ruler. They are predominantly farmers but deeply rooted in traditional culture with admixture of both Christianity and Islam.

On January 11, 2021, the paramount ruler of Tangale chiefdom, Dr Abu Buba Maisheru, passed on from an undisclosed ailment, leaving the stool of Mai Tangale vacant. To fill the vacuum, the kingmakers met to select a successor.

Some prominent sons (princes) of the chiefdom indicated interest in the office and were voted for by the nine kingmakers. However, the customary law empowers the governor to confirm one of the three nominees as the next Mai Tangale.

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya’s was yet to do so when the rumour spread that he had special interest in a particular candidate who scored fewer votes in the contest.

In the said election, Dr. Musa Idris Maiyamba was said to have polled five votes, Ahmad Magaji two votes and Mr. Danladi scored two votes. The expectations of the kingmakers were said to be high, as they deducted that the people of the chiefdom had spoken and soon, the state government would announce the new Mai Tanagale which was not to be.

So, on Thursday, February 18, 2021, the Billiri residents took to the streets blocking the only highway linking Gombe with Adamawa State and other northern states. The protesters alleged that the delay in naming the substantiative Mai Tangale by the state government was a ploy to foister a monarch on them as against the people’s choice.

Speaking to journalists during the first day of the protest, a resident, Sanda Jerome, said they were protesting to draw the attention of the state government, alleging that Governor Inuwa Yahaya, had a preferred candidate,instead of Dr. Musa Idris Maiyamba, who he said is reportedly favoured by the kingmakers.

Jerome said: “Due to the demise of our late king, Abdu Buba-Maisheru, as it is under the customary law, the kngmakers have the responsibility to choose for their people who will be the next Mai (King), subject to confirmation of the governor.

“The kingmakers have sat down and voted, where five of the 9 voted for Dr Musa Idris Maiyamba, two voted for Ahmad Magaji and another voted for Mr Danladi. So you see the Tangale people have spoken through their kingmakers.

“One wonders why the delay? We heard that the governor has his own candidate other than the one elected by the kingmakers.

“So, we are protesting to call on the governor to allow the will of the people prevail for the sake peace in the land. We are peace-loving people and all we want is peace,” he said.

State Government Denies Having Preferred Candidate

But in a swift reaction, the state government described as untrue, the allegation that it has a preferred candidate for the stool of Mai Tangale.

The secretary to the state government ,(SSG) Prof. Ibrahim Njodi who briefed newsmen in Gombe, denied that the state government had an anointed candidate for the Mai Tangale stool.

Njofi however warned that the government would not succumb to pressure from any quarter in pronouncing a new Mai Tangale. The SSG said the government would do the needful before making its pronouncement on the matter.

Protest Turns Bloody

The protest that started peacefully, soon degenerated into violence leaving in its wake three people dead while property worth millions of noaira were destroyed. The development forced the state government to impose a 24-hour curfew on Billiri.

The SSG said the imposition of curfew became imperative to forestall loss of lives and property. While admitting that the protesters has the rights to peaceful protest, the SSG also noted the state government will not tolerate a state of lawlessness.

Njodi told journalists that all efforts made to reach out to protesters by the state’s government, were rebuffed. He stressed that: “We have reached out to all stakeholders for peace to reign, but some people have taken advantage of the situation to unleash violence.” Njodi noted that the curfew will not be relaxed, until the situation in the area is brought under absolute calm.

Gov Yahaya Suspends Selection Process

Following the eruption of violence in the area, Governor Yahaya promptly suspended all the proceedings leading to the selection of the new traditional ruler of Tangale chiefdom until peace be fully restored to the troubled area.

The governor announced the decision in a statewide broadcast shortly after returning from Billiri, where he went to assess the situation.

Besides sympathising with the families of those who lost their loved ones and their property in the unfortunate incident, Yahaya assured the people that in line with his oath of office, he would do everything within his powers to protect them and their property.

He said: “We are a people known for our cherished peace and stability. Violence, sectarianism and extremism have no place in our culture and tradition; those conflict merchants who seek to profit from this violence by setting brothers against brothers, families against families, and communities against communities, will soon be made to face the full wrath of the law.

“As governor, I approached the Mai Tangale succession process with high sense of responsibility because, as part of Gombe State’s cultural tradition, any decision I take will have far reaching implication ror not only Tangale chiefdom but the entire Gombe State.

“Let it be clear that it is within my powers as governor to appoint any of the three recommended candidates to become the new Mai Tangle. Let it also be clear that no official pronouncement was made about any candidate before, during and after the eruption of violence in Billiri local government area,” he said.

According to the governor, the violence was orchestrated by some unpatriotic individuals, who thought they could blackmail the government into announcing their preferred candidate, adding that administration would “never cow into any blackmail, threat, intimidation or witch-hunt from any individual or group no matter how highly placed.”

The governor said: “The people of Gombe State have a history of peaceful coexistence and interrelationship among our various tribes and religions.

“The succession battle is a Tangale cum Gombe State affair and all the three recommended candidates are eminently qualified Tangale princes by virtue of their royal ancestry to the Mai Tangale stool,” he said.

Yahaya stated that the eruption of violence in Billiri local government area, left his administration with no option than to declare a 24 hour curfew to stem the spread of violence, loss of lives and destruction of property.

He said: “To this end, government is withholding any decision on the new Mai Tangale until normalcy returns to the affected communities”.

Yahaya called on traditional, religious and opinion leaders to prevail on their people on the need to remain calm, peaceful and law-abiding.