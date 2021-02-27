BY JAIYEOLA ANDREWS |

Gombe State government yesterday relaxed the curfew imposed on Billiri local government area of the state, saying restrictions would now run from 6am to 2pm as from February 25, 2021.

Recall the state’s government imposed 24 hours curfew in the area few days ago, as the mayhem over Mai Tangale’s stool claimed four lives while 16 others are in police custody.

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya announced the review in Billiri, after a meeting with the representatives of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Muslim Community in Billiri local government area.

The meeting had in attendance, the state deputy governor, Dr Manassah Daniel Jatau; secretary to the state government (SSG), Prof Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi; assistant inspector general (AIG), Zone 12; AIG, Etim E. Okon; commissioner of police; director State Security Service (SSS); chief of staff, commissioner of Internal Security and Ethical Orientation, chairperson of Billiri LGA, among others.