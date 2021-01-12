…. he treated me like his biological son

A former lawmaker, Hon. Ali Isa JC (Makaman Cham) has described the sudden death of the Mai Tangle, Dr. Abdu Buba, Maisheru II as a rude shock and huge loss to mankind.

Ali Isa JC who formerly represented Balanga/ Billiri Federal Constituency of Gombe state, also said that the death of the traditional ruler cast a very dark pall over him, his family and associates.

He stated this in his condolence message on Tuesday, where he further explained that the deceased

was a completely detribalised man full of burning desire for the progress of mankind.

The former lawmaker said the deceased’s exemplary leadership was very evident when he was made Chairman of Northern Nigeria Christian Traditional Rulers Forum. “He used that position to pursue the peace and unity of Nigerians generally. His nobility will be missed, and his uncommon love and kindness for humanity will be his enduring legacy,” Ali Isa JC stressed.

In the condolence message, Ali Isa explained: “the sad news of the sudden demise of the Mai Tangle Dr. Abdu Buba Maisheru II came to me not only as a rude shock, but it cast a very dark pall over me, my family and associates. Suddenly, it appeared as if both the sun and the moon have fallen from the sky and there was complete darkness everywhere. And this is because the late Mai Tangle was like a light to me and everybody that came across him.

“Personally, he regarded and treated me like his biological son, and I benefitted immensely from his very deep well of fatherly counsel. He was a father to all, without exception or regard to any other conditions, and I knew him as a man very passionate about the progress, prosperity and stability of the Tangale Chiefdom, which God blessed him with the privilege to rule over. But his passion for his own people never ever blinded him from seeing the needs of other people outside his Chiefdom with the same passion of helping them solve their needs.

“On behalf of myself and my family, we join millions of people across the country to mourn the demise of this great man. And we commiserate with the great people of Tangale Chiefdom and the entirety of Gombe State for this huge loss. May the gentle soul of the Mai Tangle Dr. Abdu Buba Maisheru II rest in eternal peace! Amen.”