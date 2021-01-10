By Olawale Ayeni Abuja

The stage is set for the first ever Kwara State Marathon, billed for Saturday, January 23rd, 2021.

According to the Vice Chairman of the Organising Committee of the Marathon, Mallam Bello Mubaraq, the race is the first in the North Central and was initiated to engage youth positively.

He also said that it was introduced to discover new talents in long distance race, encourage the youth to develop a career in sporting activities and curb restiveness to guarantee development in the state.

Mallam Mubaraq, who stressed that the 18 Kilometers Marathon is purely a private partnership programme, added that it’s being packaged in conjunction with the Government of Kwara State.

The race is expected to kick-off by 7:00 am from Government Secondary School round-about to Fate road, down to Umar Audi road, to Ahmadu Bello way, to Unity axis to New Yidi road up to Asa Dam, to Geri Alimi, Saw Mill and will be terminated at the Kwara State Stadium Complex main gate.

He explained that the participants would be screened and certified by the medics after they must have registered noting that the organisers have received huge support from the major stakeholders, particularly Kwara State Athletics Association, towards a hitch free exercise.

Mubaraq, who however seeks for more support from the private organizations in the state towards achieving the objectives of the race disclosed that talents discovered from the exercise would be made State Ambassadors and notured to become international athletes.