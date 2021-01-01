By Francis Okoye |

The Boko Haram insurgency in especially Borno State for the past 10 years has not only brought about killings in an alarming rate but has also dealt a blow to the economic life of the once known home of peace.

Though the Nigerian military has been intensifying efforts to check the insurgency, fresh strategies adopted by the Boko Haram terrorists seem to be undermining those efforts.

One of such strategies the terrorists have deployed is the frequent ambush and kidnapping of travellers along major Borno highways.

The Maiduguri-Damaturu highway, which is about 135 kilometres between Damaturu and Maiduguri, is now a major flash point.

In an incident sometime ago at Auno, a community along the Maiduguri-Damaturu highway, the terrorists ambushed commuters, set many of them ablaze in their vehicles, abducted many others and set properties worth millions of naira ablaze.

Even before that, the terrorists ambushed commuters and slit throats of the victims before fleeing to their enclave.

Since then , killing and abduction of passengers have been frequent on the busy highway, which is major link between Borno and other parts of the country.

But the attack that stirred anger and frustration was on 18th December, 2020, where the terrorists at a community in Jakana, along the Maiduguri-Damaturu road by 5pm, ambushed commuters, abducted over 35 persons, killed over 10 others and set some vehicles ablaze.

The fury of the residents is not just about the attack, but how the security network on the route was caught unawares by the terrorists, who operated and fled without any serious encounter.

The frustration expressed by the state Governor Prof. Babagana Zulum, who spoke the mind of the residents when he visited the scene, is still fresh in the minds of all.

A furious Zulum who had on many occasions sounded his disappointment with the way the Nigerian military is manning the road, wasted no time in blaming the Army for the recurring attacks on the highway.

While Zulum plied the road on that Friday of his visit to Jakana, no military personnel was found on the highway despite its importance to the state. The Rapid Response Squad (RSS), made up of the police, civilian joint taskforce and hunters created and equipped by the state to assist the military in protecting the road was equally out of sight when the governor visited.

The fact that during the yuletide, the insurgents do carry out operations on many Borno highways is enough reason for troops and other security agencies to be proactive in safeguarding lives and properties of citizens.

With the hike in air transportation to and out of Maiduguri, the middle class residents and visitors who patronise the airways resorted to land journeys due to the economic realities resulting from the novel coronavirus pandemic and its consequences.

The governor said soldiers, especially the Nigerian Army had failed the people by allowing Boko Haram terrorists to continue attacking and abducting travellers on the routes they are supposed to protect.

Zulum said : “It is sad and mind-boggling how innocent commuters are being kidnapped and killed on this Maiduguri – Kano road, especially the road linking Maiduguri and Damaturu. It is also very annoying to note that these atrocities are being committed between Jakana and Auno, a distance of only 20km.

“Surprisingly, we have a Brigade Commander with his team in Jakana; we also have a commanding officer with his battalion in Auno; both teams covering a distance of only 20km, and they have failed to protect the commuters.

“The Nigerian Army has failed us; they have failed in discharging their role of protecting the commuters,” Zulum added.

Speaking with residents of Jakana, the governor further said: “This morning while travelling from Maiduguri to Jakana up to Auno, I did not see or sight any single soldier. Even the police-led Rapid Response Squad (RRS) that we established and equipped and enabled to patrol this highway were nowhere to be found on the highway. Instead, they are busy harassing and collecting money from innocent travellers, both police and soldiers.

“The federal government has to listen to the voice of the people. This is embarrassing. Just look at the number of vehicles that have been burnt here, yet we have our soldiers there watching and collecting money from commuters.

“The irony of the whole thing is that no one dares to speak the truth; if you do, they would soon be out to condemn you.

“If the army cannot protect people travelling within a distance of only 20km, then I cannot foresee the capacity of the army ending this insurgency any time soon,” Zulum said.

The governor said despite the set back, a security meeting would be convened, to discuss over the security situation on the Maiduguri-Damaturu highway and other highways in the state.

Zulum however in his Christmas message, called on security agents to remain committed to their patriotic duties and solemn pledge to safeguard lives and property of citizens, promising them sustained encouragement.

He promised that his administration would continue to accord far reaching support to security forces, especially those who have shown their dedication and gallantry.

He said the administration would commend and reward, and where there is the need to raise voices of concern, government will do so on behalf of citizens whom government was sworn to protect.

The governor said:” I believe in carrot and stick approach, and this is based on my personal principles and my training in the academics. Critical thinking is the foundation of academics and in this, the philosophy is to look at the opposite sides of every case study.

“From the academic point of view, there is never one side to any case under study and this is why I commend, I reward, and I also criticize. I take every issue on its own merit and I do so with the best of intentions and without fear or favour, affection or ill will. May God grant us lasting peace in Borno and Nigeria.”

An elder statesman, Alhaji Ahmed Ashemi, said Zulum’s outburst at the scene of the recent Jakana kidnapping and killings was expression of people’s anger and frustration over continuous carnage on the highways especially, the Maiduguri-Damaturu highway.

“You can understand that the governor’s anger is justified. The governor is worried that the military is not able to protect a distance of 20 kilometres. You heard the governor said they were more concerned with collecting money from people than securing the highway. He expressed the frustration and anger of every Borno citizen,” Ashemi said.

He noted that the implication of kidnapping and killings on the Maiduguri-Damaturu highway based on the situation at hand, is that the route is the only motorable highway in the state,

“It is the only outlet that has free flow of goods and services. All other roads are either unmotorable or partially motorable. So this is the only route that people are using to travel . And the implication is that if the highway is continued to be attacked by Boko Haram and other bandits and the road become unmotorable or access denied the people, it means Maiduguri has become a land locked city, where there is no communication except by air.

“ Many people cannot afford air travel with the current rate. And some of the destinations people want to travel to are not connected to airports. Therefore, this road that is the only means, if it is severed , Maiduguri will become circled by the terrorists.

“ And I think why there is continued attacks on that zone is because of its proximity to the Sambisa forest. The road has access to Sambisa. So the terrorists are coming out from Sambisa forest to perpetrate their insurgency and banditry and quickly go.

“So in my opinion, there is the need for the security agencies to sit down, go the round table to strategise on how to counter these attacks otherwise, Maiduguri will be completely cut off from rest of the country and the entire world,” Ashemi said.

He noted that already, Maiduguri to Monguno, Maiduguri to Gamboru and Maiduguri to Banki roads among others are not motorable and accessible.

He added that Maiduguri-Damaturu road has to remain open all the time, saying that security agencies should live up to expectations and secure the road.

Alhaji Sadiq Abubakar, a resident, said the continued and unabated carnage on the Maiduguri-Damaturu highway remained as Zulum said, as there is hardly a week without seizure of vehicles, abduction of commuters, killings and burning of properties by the terrorists.

He said such atrocities had become worse in the ember months.

The Secretary General of the Borno Elders Forum , Dr. Mali Gubio , said the situation on the highway was compounding insecurity in Borno and the Northeast.

Dr. Gubio added that the insurgency had made Borno a very poor state, noting that all economic, agricultural and other activities on the highway had been grounded.

Elder Ibrahim Msheliza said the very bad situation of the road had thrown everyone into uncertainty and so many who wanted to travel for the Christmas had to postpone it due to fear.