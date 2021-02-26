By Francis Okoye, Maiduguri

Traders and business owners are counting losses as early morning fire razed down bookshops and other business centres worth millions of naira at Baba Musami mini market Maiduguri.

Some of the shop owners, who spoke to our correspondent, lamented that their lives have been shattered since the fire disaster.

Speaking on the incident, a business Centre operator in the market, Garba Malgwi said the fire started around 12am in the early hours of Tuesday, adding that the cause of the inferno was from a fire set-up by some Almajiri boys outside of the premises to warm themselves from the harmattan, which later escalated through breeze to burn the shops and business centres.

“ The Almajiri boys were sitting outside, warming themselves from the harmattan cold. The fire later escalated and started from a tea shop from where it further escalated to Suya place, from where it engulfed shops inside the market. That was how the fire started and moved round the over 60 shops in the market premises”.

“Properties worth millions of naira was lost in the fire which included over 200 laptops, many photocopiers machines, printers, as well shops heavily stocked with textbooks that were as well lost to the fire.

“Some left huge amounts of money in their shops like Malam Ali and others, who just received delivery of textbooks from various publishers and another woman who just received two trailer loads of copier papers, which all got burnt to ashes”, Malgwi said.