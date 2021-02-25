ADVERTISEMENT

By Francis Okoye, Maiduguri

Hospital Officials have revealed that the death toll in the rockets attacks on Maiduguri by suspected Boko Haram terrorists has risen to 16.

The governor had after visits to both University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) and State Specialist Hospital lamented that 10 persons were lost and 47 persons injured.

He had said that the 47 were taking to the two hospitals he visited to receive treatment.

But on Wednesday, new details emerged from sources at the two hospitals that the death toll has risen to 16.

One of the sources, a nurse said three persons were lost at night after the governor’s visit.

The nurse who spoke on the condition of anonymity ,and said she was not authorized to speak to the press, added that three other persons were lost this Wednesday morning.

She said. “it is sad that six people were lost at both hospitals after initial 10 persons were brought in dead.”

She said: “Three died before the break of day and the three others died this morning.”

She said: “We can only pray that no more death is recorded as there are few other persons in critical situation.”

A security source also told our correspondent that the death to has risen from what the governor made public. End