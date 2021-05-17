By Salifu Usman, Abuja

Senior Advocates of Nigeria and chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Welfare Committee, Y.C. Maikyau (SAN) restated his commitment to the development of football in Nigeria through Abuja Lawyers Football League.

The legal luminary who is the chief sponsor of the 2021 Abuja Lawyers Football League, described football as a fertile ground to invest in the unity of Nigeria and urged youths not to despair and abandon the Nigeria project, saying the future of the country resides in their hands.

Maikyau, who at the weekend during the opening ceremony of the League tagged ‘Y.C. Maikyau SAN Football Cup’, said the unity of Nigeria would have completely lost if not for sports, especially football.

“When Poko and his group told me that they want me to partner with them on the good job they have been doing, I considered it as a fertile ground on which somebody can come and sow. Why did I say that, sports is something that has kept this country going together. The unity of this country probably would have been completely lost but for the impact of sports, particularly soccer.

“We remember how divided we could be but whenever there was an international match that Nigeria was involved in we all forget our sentiment, difference and you will see sworn enemies bury their differences and hug each other. That is why I consider this a fertile ground and it is something that I’m committed to do and we would continue to support and partner with the Lawyers League,” Maikyau said.

He, however, appealed to the older generation to give their full backing and support to the young Nigerians struggling to find their bearing in the Nigeria project to realize their potential.

“I call upon our senior colleagues and senior citizens of this country to understand the strength of the younger ones. If we have that understanding we will not see them as being disrespectful and over ambition, but guide them to deploy that energy deliberately and purposely for us to get to where we desire to be.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m also doing this to all the victims of the security challenges we are facing in this country. People are suffering and I don’t want us to focus only on this match but what we have to do to turnaround the fortune of this country so that we bequeath space that our younger ones, children and children-children will call a country and be comfortable to work in by the grace of God.”