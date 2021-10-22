Former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Dr Obadiah Mailafia who died September 19, 2021 will be buried on Friday November 5, 2021, the burial committee has announced.

Mailafia died at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada. The burial committee which is headed by the former minister of Information, Professor Jerry Gana, after a meeting of the committee held on Wednesday October 20, 2021 in Abuja, announced the funeral programme.

A statement issued by Rev Gideon Para-Mallam for the burial steering committee, said Thursday, November 4, 2021 has been approved for service of songs/tributes at 5pm while the funeral service shall take place the following day Friday, November 5, 2021 at 11am.

“Both events shall take place at the National Christian Centre, Abuja.

Since the transition of Dr. Mailafia to eternal glory, religious, political and community leaders, among others, have paid personal visits to the Abuja home of the Mailafia. the Committee wishes to thank all those who have visited and sent condolence messages to the Family.

“We thank everyone for identifying with the bereaved family and look forward to the scheduled funeral activities in bidding farewell cum paying last respects to Dr. Obadiah Mailafia,” the statement added.