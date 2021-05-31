“Did you give him any money?” Altine immediately asked as I started the car. I shook my head and she looked surprised. “So, what did you do? What did you say to him?” she queried. I smiled,”I told him I was a columnist.” Altine got the gist and laughed. It really was not a laughing matter in general. What if I had not known my rights? Or what it meant for the traffic light to be on amber? See? I’m even sophisticated enough not to call it ‘yellow’.

This treatment just was not fair. People who are bestowed with the duty of guiding traffic are in a position of public trust and should not betray the trust. I understand this may be coming from a place of need. An unfair system was the root of this unethical behaviour. There are so many things that need to be fixed from the bottom to the top. He would not be here extorting money from non defaulters and defaulters alike if his workplace system functioned as it should.

He was elderly enough to be in an office. That said, it is not all traffic wardens that are badly behaved, in spite of the tough situation, I know of some who do good work controlling traffic, even dancing as they do so. A shout out to all the hardworking diligent traffic wardens. I feel they should be inspired to keep up the good work.