The woman sighed, “It’s not easy,” which prompted me to ask, “Why are the nurses so angry around here?” my question made her laugh and then shake her head for loss of words. I explained to her my previous experience with the day nurse and she shrugged, “My dear you can’t blame her. If you know what we go through as nurses in this place you will feel sorry for us.” I frowned slightly, “But this is supposed to be better, it’s a government hospital,” I responded.

She laughed and this time without mirth, “My dear, is it not when you are comfortable that you will have the mind to do your job?” Then she began her litany of complaints as to what was happening in the world of nurses, from poor salary packages to inadequate welfare. What baffled me the most was that they were severely understaffed.

Sharon, as I later learned was her name, was the only nurse on night duty covering the entire two wards that night. “So, you see, just imagine what we go through,” she concluded. I sighed in sympathy and still maintained, “But that does not excuse the bad behaviour of some nurses.” To which she agreed, not everyone was meant to be a nurse. Nurses were naturally meant to be kind and caring with a selfless heart willing to help.

But in all honesty, with the kind of treatment nurses are currently receiving, the angel at heart can become heartless. It’s not enough to instruct them on ethics of the job, but also to provide the necessary tools and create the right ambience for them to do what is needed. Suddenly remembering my mother, I stood up and excused myself to return to the ward and check on her. Her drip was almost finished, I went back again to reception to get Nurse Sharon.