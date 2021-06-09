Mr Coldwell hesitated then began quietly,”Does it matter? The important thing is you can sit for a make up test.” With that comment I instantly lost all the respect I had for Mr Coldwell. How could he fall so easily? Was he having money problems or was it a case of greed? I stomped my way out of his office ignoring his calls. I would give Kabiru a piece of my mind and it couldn’t wait until tomorrow.

My Fiance?? Where on earth did he come up with that? I called but he wasn’t answering his phone. I managed to go through two more lectures then went to the hostel to see Altine. “You look like hell has broken lose Maimuna what’s the matter?” I felt I shouldn’t tell her, if I did she might convince me to reason with why Kabiru had helped in that callous unethical way and I would still be mad at him. So, instead I asked calmly,

“Have you seen Kabiru? He is not picking his calls and I can’t get Nasiru either.” Altine shrugged,”Earlier, we all had lunch together but I haven’t seen them since then. But today is Wednesday, he would be at the Students Union, you know they usually hang out there for that game, what’s it called? Um… yes billiard !” Before she could say the last word I was already out the door, “What’s the hurry?” She called out to me, “Remember tomorrow we are all going to the movies at the new cinema in town!”