The Fuel scarcity period is actually not a fuel scarcity, its a disruption of fuel supply caused by bad fuel circulated in the market. It was a scarcity we brought upon ourselves when the bad fuel was imported into the country. And before you ask, yes!

I have been among those queuing day and sometimes night to buy fuel. For those who know me well, you might wonder, but why can’t you send your father’s driver?

But then again if you know me well, you would understand that I like to tackle these things head on myself, and not act like the privileged person that I am. And before you ask, yes, my friends, Altine, Farida and even my sister think there’s something wrong with me. And as usual, I don’t mind them and I don’t care as much. I drove my car that morning in the thick of the fuel scarcity to the nearest petrol station in my area.

Our nosy security man wanted to know why I was bothering with the trouble, when Alamis could easily do that for me. I told him I wanted to do this myself, what if there as no Alamis to help?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT