I mean, I didn’t even know that one fuel was finer than the other with these fuel stations. I had imagined they all sold the same standard approved fuel. However, he explained to me that fuel station A’s fuel is clear and does not run out like that of fuel Station B. Perhaps that’s one of the things we car owners should bear in mind while buying fuel. Such things just never cross my mind! All I think of is fuelling my car and of course I don’t have to worry or deal with fuelling the generator set (for those not from here wondering what I mean, it’s a power generating set for when electricity unceremoniously goes off, which it does in my country) in the family house, as we have people who take care of that. But, I enjoy driving myself, so I sometimes top up at the fuel stations when I’m almost out. Well, this behaviour at some fuel stations has to stop. It is not right. I mean, sell good petrol and keep your meters up to date. Check it regularly to make sure it has not been tampered with or ‘adjusted’ as some like to call it, or you risk losing customers like fuel station B. Kudos to those that keep the good standards no matter what!