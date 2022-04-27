They would have jejely left it as PHCN wallahi , because now its problems have increased with DisCos. NEPA now suffers from a multiple personality disorder! It is still NEPA, but now also PHCN as well as the 11 companies forming DisCos! Same face with different personalities.

Same face in that we still face terrible power supply, different personalities referring to the different names it comes back to us each time. Don’t be surprised that I’m talking like this in this hot season.

Its affecting everyone Jare! Or maybe not everyone as you still find some people unperturbed and getting on with their lives. Some of them have to stay out in the sun to make a living! For others, the umbrella and little fans just came handy. And you might be wondering…why am I complaining ? Don’t we have generators at home?? Well, sometimes the generator goes faulty.

Plus, my parents weren’t born into privilege, they worked their way there. I used to be among those children that screamed, “Up NEPA!” Whenever we suffered power failure and the lights unceremoniously returned after a long time.