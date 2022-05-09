I even remember one occasion when a friend of mine who lives far from town told me she ordered for a ride and had the driver tell her he cannot come to her location and she should take ‘Okada’ what we call a commercial motorcycle ride and meet him at so and so place.

Then what’s the point? I thought, sick to my stomach hearing that story. My friend had instantly canceled the ride and got another one. It didn’t end there, She spoke of another issue she had where the driver pointedly told her the road to her house was bad and he had just washed his car and did not want to get it dirty.

Haba, and you’re in the taxi business? I recall a driver I had who just kept on chattering away as if I was his psychologist. He spoke to me of his accumulated degrees and certificates and of course how he had a good government job plus his life history and how the car company was cheating him off his profits as if that was what I hailed his ride for? Abeg o! At a point he almost became aggressive in the way he spoke.