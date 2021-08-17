I honestly don’t know what else to say about this matter. This is an issue that should be prioritised by all of us. We should start a campaign and tag it ‘Saving the Naira’. And see how it goes. Fining all defaulters so that not a single soul would want to abuse the Naira let alone touch a worn out and torn one even with a tad pole. We should emulate other developed countries, see how they are taking care of their notes and follow suit. Do these countries have a law in place that protects their currency or are they just patriotic enough to keep them clean? How can we get to that stage of patriotism so that we can also keep our currency clean? These are all questions we ought to ask ourselves. What even surprises me more is that some of us go to these countries and when over there, we help keep their notes clean! Does that sound weird? Money is a valuable item, no matter the denomination and currency. It’s part of a country’s symbol. As such it is necessary we respect the Naira. Kudos to those who keep the Naira clean!

