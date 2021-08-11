There was another time I went to the Plaza to do some shopping. At a point I ran out of cash and needed to complete a payment. I would rather not use my mobile banking and so rushed out of the shop to the nearest ATM within the plaza. Withdrawing some money I got N10,000 Naira notes in in N1000 Naira denomination.

I went back into the shop and was counting out the balance to pay the sales girl , when I noticed that one of the N1000 Naira notes received from the ATM was torn at the bottom! There was a little bit of evidence of it being previously cellotaped and the other part must have fallen off! Haba, and this was from the ATM fa? This is not fair at all.

I might need to go to the bank that owns the ATM to tell them what happened and hoped they would change it for me. I really hoped they would. This was so annoying to say the least. Others would tell you, ‘Spend it on fuel,’ as if the fuel station was an avenue for worn out notes.