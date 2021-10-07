A lot of things get done when there is electricity. I recall a time it got so bad that NEPA PLC was nicknamed ‘National Embarrassing Power Authority,’ and ‘Never Expect Power Always.’ The PLC following it was called ‘Please Light Candle!’ It didn’t get better with PHCN, but I cannot recall what they are nicknamed these days. All I know is that NEPA is now suffering from a multiple personality disorder that needs to be fixed.

The other day I visited a business acquaintance, he was not too happy about the power situation in the country. He has to buy fuel for generator constantly to get production moving at his business. As a result, the materials he produces are expensive because he has to add the expenses to cost of products in order to find a way to recoup back money spent on fuel for the generator to function and for the materials to be produced in the first place. I think we can get better! Power is important and steady electricity supply can be achieved by God’s grace!