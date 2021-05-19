She had silently witnessed my experience with the nurse that day and offered kind words the next morning . In fact that was how we became friends. That was how she had told me about her encounter with the nurse from hell who had slapped her. She had left the hospital never to return but that was not the end of the matter. She had written several petition letters on how some nurses in that hospital treated patients.

Adeola sighed, “A penny for your thoughts, and I looked up. “I’ve just been mulling over the money I wasted for things my mother didn’t need eventually. I wish the doctors and nurses can be more certain with what patients need.”

“Tell me about it,” she grinned. A loud cheerful voice interrupted us. “Hello everyone! Hope you are all doing well.” It was Nurse Sharon.

Adeola literally beamed at her. Nurse Sharon had an energy that could light up a room. “Nurse Sharon, I want to go home o!” Adeola remarked. Nurse Sharon shook a finger at her jokingly to say, “You, you’ve have started again. You can’t leave o, not until we have those X-Rays done.”