The environment has an important role to play in our lives to the point that it even affects our personality. Altine and I were driving out of town to see Farida who lived in the suburbs.

Her husband preferred life in the suburbs as he often said it was a lot quieter and affordable than town.

He had built a very big duplex and often said it would have cost twice the price had he built in town. They were two semi-detached and he had rented out one. He was a civil servant but also a shrewd business man.

So, as I drove along the high way we were literally talking about how neat the suburbs was becoming when lo and behold we saw a crowd on the other side of the road watching thick black smoke rise up into the air.

There were fruits and vegetables scattered about the road side, some men in a group raising up their voices and gesturing angrily towards the fire. “Maimuna, what is happening?” Altine asked in shock. I shrugged, “I don’t know, let’s find out.”