Then the wahala began. He flipped over the documents once more, no trace of a smile on his face as he began, “Madam did you actually take your car in for computerising?”

I frowned, see me see trouble o! “Of course I did,” I snapped collecting back my documents. This was such a silly question to ask, but I don’t blame him, maybe 85 per cent of the country didn’t have the time to do that because to them it was a joke. Why can’t the authorities focus on giving us good roads before asking anything else from us? Plying some of our roads you would think World War II was fought on some spots, with massive potholes that resembled land a canon ball had dropped on. “Hm, because you people hardly do that,” he responded sharply cutting through my thoughts. I nearly stuck out my tongue at him at that moment out of spite to express my disgust.

“Then why not look instead for those people you say hardly do that instead of bothering with me?” I snapped. I was impatient and not at all in a good or calm mood. He didn’t take kindly to how I responded as next, he demanded to see my drivers license.