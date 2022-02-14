The woman responded calmly, “wrong number,” I was surprised as I looked at my phone screen to make sure it was the right number I had dialed before returning it back to my ear, “But this is his number.”

The woman sighed, “Well this is my number and I don’t know any Mr Haruna.” She hung up. I stared in utter shock at Farida who looked back at me with curiosity, listening as I explained what had happened.

She shook her head in pity, “Kai, what will you do?” In annoyance I dialed the number again. This time an automated voice responded again with a different message, ‘The number you have dialed is busy, please try again later’. Knowing how this call was important to me, unrelenting, I tried again. This time I met with better luck as it began to ring. Finally I heard Mr Haruna’s voice.

“Hello Maimuna, how are you?” I was about to respond when I heard a buzzing sound in the background and suddenly, it was the voice of that strange woman again saying hello!! Before I old respond, there was another crackling noise and I found my self listening to another conversation.

