The Centre for Eradication of Hunger, Diseases and Ilitracy in Africa, has called the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), to ensure justice and fair hearing for the former chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Taskforce, Abdulrasheed Maina.

The North-West coordinator of the Centre, Malam Muhammed Shinkafi, made the call at a news conference in Abuja on Saturday.

Shinkafi said Maina was alleged to have embezzled public funds and it was only good to ensure that fair hearing and justice is ensured for the interest of both Maina and the public.

“We have it (from) good and credible source that Maina had applied to be given another judge on his matter but it was not granted.

“Note that he is also very sick and have breathing difficulties which is 15 over 100, and he has applied to go for treatment abroad after the teaching hospitals said they don’t have the capacity to treat his illness.

“The lawyer had applied for him to be flown abroad to get a comprehensive and better treatment to save his life; and again we heard the application was not not granted.

“But with these denial, the question is what were the sins of Maina?. Whatever it is, we have a justice system that should guarantee justice and fair hearing to all citizens of the country,” Shinkafi said.

He added that Maina was entitled to facilitation fee and whistle blower fee that has amounted to over N120billion from the over N2.9 trillion that he helped recovered for the Federal Government of Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Shinkafi, Maina was alleged to have embezzled over N2billion from pension fund, adding that if paid his commission, it could offset the N2billion he is accusing of embezzling.

He noted that the Task Force that Maina headed had no bank account to operate and wonder how the allegation came about in the first place.

Shinkafi said people would like to hear what Maina has to say and it is the right of the people to know what Maina would say on how he embezzled the N2billion.

“We call on the Federal Government, the Attorney General of the Federal and Chief Justice to please intervene and get to the root of the matter and solve it once and for all, because Nigerians are eager to know everything about the matter.

“If you may recall, he said he know of 90 bank accounts that were used to perpetrate corruption in the country and President Muhammadu has zero tolerance for corruption. So Maina should be given fair hearing, let Nigerians know the truth.

“There are some shady dealings that President Buhari need to know to help him win the war against corruption in the country and we are ready to provide detailed information to help Buhari to get corrupt people in the country,” Shinkafi added.