By KUNLE OLASANMI

Justice Okon Abang of a federal high court in Abuja, has ordered the remand of Senator Ali Ndume into prison custody for failure to produce Abdulrasheed Maina, Chaitman ofbtge defunct Pension Taskforce.

Maina is standing trial before the court over alleged N2b fraud.

He was arraigned and granted bail by the court.

Before his release on bail, Senator Ndume stood as surety.

But since he was released on bail, he had failed to show up for trial.

In his stead, Justice Abang ordered the remand of the Senator pending when he will be able to produce Maina to face his trial.