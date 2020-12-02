Former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina is set to be extradited to Nigeria after he was arrested on Monday in Niamey, Niger Republic.

This was revealed by the Force PRO, DCP Frank Mba in Abuja yesterday.

Mba said: “Following the arrest of Maina in Niamey, the Nigeria Police Force is perfecting extradition processes of the fugitive to Nigeria to enable him face trial in pending criminal proceedings against him.

“The force assures the citizens that there shall be no hiding place for any suspect, no matter how highly placed.”

He also explained that: “Maina, who was declared wanted by a court of competent jurisdiction, was arrested last night (Monday), 30th November, 2020 through the collaborative efforts of the operatives of the Nigeria Police Force, INTERPOL NCB, Abuja and their Nigerien counterpart.

“He is currently in a detention facility in Niger Republic awaiting the completion of the extradition processes.”

Recall that Maina is wanted for over N2 billion pension fraud for his alleged involvement in over N2 billion Pensions Biometric Scam in the office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation.

He has been prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The EFCC added Maina to its wanted list on its website on 06 November 2015 and subsequently Maina was placed on the International Police wanted list.

Maina was subsequently assured of his safety in Nigeria in 2016 by a top Nigeria government.

Maina then visited Nigeria and resumed at the Ministry of Interior in 2017 where he was promoted to the position of Deputy Director, Human Resources Department, without sitting for the mandatory promotion examination.

After Maina’s controversial reinstatement and promotion in the Federal Civil Service, the Senate set up an adhoc committee to investigate the controversial reinstatement and promotion of Maina.

President Mohammadu Buhari in late 2017 directed the immediate disengagement of Maina from the civil service.

He subsequently jumped bail and escaped to Niger Republic where he was finally arrested.