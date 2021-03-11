All praise is due to Allah who obligated the preservation of kinship and rewards doing so with an increase in wealth and blessing. I praise and thank Him Almighty with veneration, bearing witness that there is no deity worthy of worship but Him alone and that Muhammad (sallallaahu alayhi wa sallam) is His servant and messenger. May God’s blessings and peace be upon him, his family, companions and their followers until the Day of Judgment.

O people, I admonish you and myself to fear Allah, for in that is refuge and shelter. O people, obey Allah and obey the Messenger and those in authority among you. Whoever obeys Allah and His Messenger has certainly attained a great victory. Allah says” “O mankind, fear your Lord, who created you from one soul and created from it its mate and dispersed from both of them many men and women. And fear Allah, through whom you ask one another, and the wombs. Indeed Allah is ever, over you, an Observer” (Quran 4: 1).

Servants of Allah, fear your God, knowing that the preservation of family ties is a serious religious matter, one that Allah ruled from above His throne as a secret for human success, increase in wealth, livelihood and life span as well as the attainment of His forgiveness. Brothers in faith, kin are the relations of a man on the two family sides of father and mother. They have, in Islam, special rights to love and assistance, and there must be no estrangement from them. These rights include the extension of all possible gestures and the protection from possible evils.

Kinship is attached to the Throne of the Most Merciful. The Mother of the believers, Aisha (may Allah be pleased with her), reported that the Prophet (sallallaahu alayhi wa sallam) said: “Kinship (Rahim) is suspended to the Throne, saying: Whoever unites me, Allah would unite him, and whoever severs me Allah would sever him” [Al-Bukhari and Muslim].

Brothers in faith, fear Allah and strengthen your kinship. Allah, the Blessed and Exalted, has taken a promise to unite and embrace whoever unites family ties, and sever whoever does otherwise. On the authority of Abu Hurairah (may Allah be pleased with him), the Messenger of Allah (sallallaahu alayhi wa sallam) said: “Allah created His creation, and when He had finished it, the womb [ties of kinship] rose up and caught hold of Allah whereupon Allah said, “What is the matter?” On that, it said, “I seek refuge with you from those who sever the ties of Kith and kin.” On that Allah said, “Will you be satisfied if I bestow My favours on him who keeps your ties, and withhold My favours from him who severs your ties?” On that, it said, “Yes, O my Lord!” Then Allah said, “That is for you” [Al-Bukhari and Muslim]. It is also mentioned in the Glorious Quran that Allah, the Blessed and Exalted, has linked Rahim with His name. He said: “And fear Allah, through whom you ask one another, and the wombs. Indeed Allah is ever, over you, an Observer” (Quran 4: 1). The meaning of the foregoing is that we should fear Allah by obeying Him and being conscious of family ties that we don’t cut them off.

‘Aisha reported that the Prophet (sallallaahu alayhi wa sallam) said: “Kinship (Rahim) is derived from Allah. If anyone maintains ties of kinship, Allah maintains ties with him. If anyone cuts them off, Allah cuts him off” [Al-Bukhari and Muslim].

The Blessed and Almighty has made clear that severing the ties of kinship is caused by sin and moral decadence, which is succeeded by a curse from God Almighty. Allah says: “So would you perhaps if you turned away, cause corruption on earth and sever your [ties of] relationship? Those [who do so] are the ones that Allah has cursed, so He deafened them and blinded their vision” (Quran 47: 22-23).

Allah, Blessed and Exalted, also informed that severing the ties of kinship, breaching of promise, and corruption on earth are all causes of humongous loss in life. He says: “Who break the covenant of Allah after contracting it and sever that which Allah has ordered to be joined and cause corruption on earth. It is those who are the losers”(Quran 2: 27).

Servant of Allah, fear God and unite your ties, bearing in mind that doing so is certainly a way of attracting success in the two worlds, as it increases, with the permission Allah, livelihood and wealth. Anas (may God be pleased with him) reported that the Prophet (sallallaahu alayhi wa sallam) said: “Anyone who wants to have his provision expanded and his term of life increased should maintain ties of kinship” [Al-Bukhari]. This Hadeeth—as a matter of clarification—is not contrary to what the Almighty said: “…but He defers them for a specified term. And when their term has come, they will not remain behind an hour, nor will they precede [it]” (Quran 16: 61). The hadeeth and the verse are compatible in several ways, one of which is that “increase” (as used in the Hadeeth) is a metaphor for blessing and money and quite understood by the angels in charge of death and sustenance. As for Allah, the increase may be true in that He increases life and sustenance for whomever He wills.

Allah says: “Do you not see that to Allah prostrates whoever is in the heavens and whoever is on the earth and the sun, the moon, the stars, the mountains, the trees, the moving creatures and many of the people? But upon many, the punishment has been justified. And he whom Allah humiliates – for him there is no bestower of honour. Indeed, Allah does what He wills” (Quran 22:18). He also says: “…and some of them believed and some of them disbelieved. And if Allah had willed, they would not have fought each other, but Allah does what He intends” (Quran 2: 253). Likewise, He says: “Effecter of what He intends” (Quran 85: 16).

I pray Allah to bless you and me with the Glorious Qur’an and make its verses and wise remembrance a benefit for us. Servants of Allah, ask forgiveness of your Lord, for He is ever forgiving.

The sitting

All praise is due to Allah, whose mercy is all-encompassing. May His peace and blessing be upon His Messenger, Muhammad (sallallaahu alayhi wa sallam), who was sent as the bearer of both glad-tidings and warning to mankind.

O servants of God, the news came from the teacher and educator of mankind, Muhammad (sallallaahu alayhi wa sallam) that the maintainer of kinship is not the one who treats the kindness of relatives with reciprocity, but the one who repays misdeeds with kindness. Abdullah bin Amr bin Al-Aas (may Allah be pleased with him) reported: I heard the Messenger of Allah (sallallaahu alayhi wa sallam) say: “One who compensates is not a man who unites relationship, but the man who unites relationship is the one who joins it when the relationship is cut off by others” [Bukhari].

Abu Hurairah (may Allah be pleased with him) also reported that a man came to the Prophet, may Allah bless him and grant him peace, and said, “Messenger of Allah! I have relatives with whom I maintain ties while they cut me off. I am good to them while they are bad to me. They behave foolishly towards me while I am forbearing towards them.” The Prophet said, “If things are as you said, it is as if you were putting hot ashes on them and you will not lack a supporter against them from Allah as long as you continue to do that”” [Muslim].

Brothers in faith, it is incumbent on us to hastily join the ties of kinship and keep it watertight, defying internal whims and grudges by embracing patience over the misdeeds of our kin. Indeed, this is the only way to dispel envy, resentment and hatred, as the Blessed and Most High said: “And not equal are the good deed and the bad. Repel [evil] by that [deed] which is better; and thereupon the one whom between you and him is enmity [will become] as though he was a devoted friend” (Quran 41: 34).